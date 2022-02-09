How is Riley McGree getting on since leaving Birmingham City in January?

Supporters always tell themselves not to fall in love with loan signings and the Birmingham City faithful were handed a reminder of exactly why in January.

Riley McGree, Matija Sarkic, and Dion Sanderson had been three of the Blues’ most impressive performers through the first half of the 2021/22 campaign but all three returned to their parent clubs last month.

An injury has ruled Sarkic out for the season while Sanderson was recalled before being loaned out to QPR but the McGree saga has likely been most painful for Blues fans.

Having joined on loan from American club Charlotte FC for a second time, the Australian playmaker quickly became a key player in Bowyer’s side and a fan favourite at St Andrew’s but there was always concern over how long things would last – with the agreed deal only running until the start of January.

The Birmingham boss regularly suggested the club would do all they can to keep hold of him but with the MLS season set to get underway in the new year, it always seemed a tough ask.

He did leave at the start of last month but what followed was frustrating for the Blues as a bidding war broke out for the 23-year-old’s services.

Birmingham were quickly priced out by Middlesbrough and Celtic, with the former eventually winning the race for him in a deal that could reportedly rise to $6 million (£4.43m).

His move to the Riverside was completed on the 14th of January, just a fortnight after he’d left St Andrew’s, but the midfielder is yet to make his Boro debut.

The attacking midfielder has spent time away on international duty with Australia and then in isolation after falling ill.

However, Chris Wilder has revealed that McGree is in line to make his Middlesbrough debut against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening.

Birmingham fans will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on how he gets on with their Championship rivals but they should get the chance to see it first hand in a little over a month’s time.

The Blues host Boro on Tuesday the 15th of March meaning, assuming he stays fit and in Wilder’s good books, McGree will be back at St Andrew’s – only this time in the away dressing room.