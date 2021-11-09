How is Rene Howe getting on ever since leaving Peterborough United?

Rene Howe is still playing at 35 at non-league step 4 club Bedford Town after bowing out of the Football League in 2015.

The physical striker struggled to catch fire at Peterborough United who he joined from Kettering Town in 2007.

After six loan spells away from Posh Howe eventually found a new permanent destination in Torquay United in the summer of 2011.

It was there that he will look back on his most successful playing days scoring 12 goals followed by 16 in League Two in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns. Howe then signed for Burton Albion in the summer of 2013, Torquay failed to replace his goals and finished rock bottom of the fourth tier in the 2013/14 season.

Howe scored just once in half a season at the Pirelli Stadium before making his way to Newport County. The former Posh forward was released in March 2015 after only joining the previous January, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 30 outings.

It was then that he ventured back into non-league and where he remains over six years later.

Howe rejoined Kettering Town before playing for Hendon Town, Kings Langley, Walton Casuals, Farnborough and finally arriving at Bedford Town. There is a certain romance to the full circle experience, playing for the side at 35 who he left in 2006 to begin his journey up the pyramid.

Nine football league clubs in just seven years in the professional game has Howe a certified journeyman, who is still applying his trade in the eighth tier of English football.