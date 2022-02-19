How is Remi Matthews getting on since leaving Sunderland?

Remi Matthews completed a move to Crystal Palace in July on a contract running until the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old managed just six league appearances for Sunderland in the 2020/21 campaign and is very much third in the pecking order in South London.

Patrick Vieira has been alternating between Jack Butland and Vicente Guaita between the sticks at Selhurst Park this season with Matthews yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Matthews has been on the bench four times in the Premier League this season but his only competitive minutes for the club have been for the U21 and U23 teams in the Papa John’s Trophy and Premier League 2.

It may have been a little disappointing for Matthews to not earn a start in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup, but as a third choice keeper the focus must be predominantly on setting the right standards on the training ground.

Matthews is far more experienced in League One than in any other division in his career, therefore it feels like a return to the EFL’s bottom two tiers after his deal has concluded at Selhurst Park at the end of next season, could be worth considering.

Goalkeepers typically play on a little later in their careers than outfield players, which suggests that 28-year-old Matthews has plenty of time to be a number one glovesman somewhere else in the coming years, but not after giving the Premier League his best shot with Vieira’s Eagles.