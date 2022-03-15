How is Reda Khadra getting on away from Brighton and Hove Albion at Blackburn?

20-year-old Reda Khadra has been with Premier League Brighton since 2020 joining up with their U23 team.

Despite being out for a lot of time during his first season with the club due to injury, Brighton extended the youngster’s contract.

This season, Khadra joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season long loan deal.

He made his debut for the club in September coming on as a substitute and scored his first goal in November.

Since then, the young player has gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Following Khadra’s 77th minute goal against QPR at the end of February, which won his side the game, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray praised the youngster for his performance. He told Four Four Two: “I’m delighted for him. Today Khadra stepped up and scored the goal and could have had a few more.

“You must sit there and watch it and think: ‘I wouldn’t want to play against him’. He’s so tricky, so fast and powerful, got a rocket in his right foot.”

However, despite his talent the Blackburn boss believes he still has a way to go in learning the game and therefore gives him a lot of direction. He told The Argus: “I’m shouting at Reda because he needs shouting at, telling where to go, he has to learn the game.

“He’s a young boy who doesn’t really know his responsibilities out of possession.

“The team will get beat if he doesn’t do his job out of possession and that’s why I keep him on my side of the pitch so I can put him in the right place.”

Khadra is lucky he’s got a manager at Blackburn who believes in his ability and is therefore willing to help and guide him within the game as this mentorship will be invaluable to the young player.

His contract at Brighton isn’t up until next year so Brighton may well look at the possibility of loaning him out again next season as he’s not ready for Premier League action yet.

Whether or not that move would be back at Blackburn is unknown but he is a fan’s favourite at Ewood Park and would have a manager who would be willing to assist his career there.