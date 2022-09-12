How is Ravel Morrison getting on since leaving Derby County?

Many eyebrows were raised when Derby County secured the signature of Ravel Morrison last summer.

Having had spells with a huge variety of clubs throughout the years, the midfielder had never quite managed to fulfil the potential that he had nor find himself a permanent home.

Nevertheless, his arrival at Pride Park proved to be a big hit in what was a very disappointing season for the Rams.

In a side battling relegation, Morrison made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions, with 36 of these coming in the Championship.

During those matches, the 29-year-old scored five goals and registered four assists for his teammates.

With Morrison looking like he had finally found a home, it was quite surprising to see him make the move stateside to Major League Soccer side D.C. United, who are, of course, managed by former Derby boss Wayne Rooney.

With that said, we thought we’d take a quick glance at how the former Rams midfielder was getting on in the American capital.

How’s he getting on?

In terms of game time, it hasn’t been too bad for Morrison so far.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Wayne Rooney threw the Jamaican international straight into his starting line up and as such, Morrison has made eight starts in MLS so far.

Appearing from the bench a further two times taking his appearance tally to 10 matches, Morrison has scored a single goal, coming in D.C. United’s 3-2 loss to Atlanta last month.

Whilst Morrison is playing regularly, he will not be enjoying his side’s results.

Relegation does not exist in MLS and it is a good job it doesn’t for Morrison.

At present, he and his teammates are the bottom side in the Eastern Conference, seven points adrift of their nearest rivals.

As such, whilst individually it has been an okay start for Morrison stateside, he will surely be hoping that D.C. United get a few more points on the board prior to the end of the season.