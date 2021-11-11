How is Ramadan Sohbi getting on ever since leaving Huddersfield Town?

It is fair to say that Ramadan Sohbi’s time with Huddersfield Town did not turn out to be the best at all, and it was a signing that was symptomatic of why the Terriers did not survive long in the Premier League.

Huddersfield made the move to sign Sohbi from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 following the Potters’ relegation from the Premier League the previous season.

It was a signing that David Wagner hoped would potentially help the Terriers build on their survival in the top-flight in the 2017/18 season.

However, after only managing to score twice in 41 Premier League appearances for Stoke, it was always a gamble for Huddersfield to pay a reported £5.7 million for the attacker.

It proved to be a gamble that backfired on Wagner and the Terriers and was one of many recruitment mistakes made in their second Premier League summer.

In total, Sohbi managed to make just four Premier League appearances for Huddersfield during a dismal 2018/19 season. That came despite the Terriers struggling for goals and creativity throughout the campaign as they ended up suffering relegation back down to the Championship.

Huddersfield even cut their losses to some extend by sending Sohbi out on loan in the winter window in midway through the 2018/19 season with him joining Al Ahly on a six-month initial loan deal. During that time he scored twice in 27 appearances in all competitions.

That loan deal to Al Ahly was extended right the way through to the end of the 2019/20 season. That meant that by the end of that campaign he had not played another minute in a Huddersfield shirt.

Unsurprisingly in September 2020 Huddersfield decided to part ways with Sohbi for good and bring an end to his poor spell with the club. He joined Pyramids FC on a permanent deal and he has remained with them ever since his departure from the Terriers.

During his time with Pyramids FC Sohbi managed to score six goals in his 15 appearances for his new side last term.

While he also made an impact at this summer’s Olympic games with Egypt with him appearing in all four of their games from the start as they eventually ended up being knocked out by Brazil.