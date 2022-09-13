How is Pipa getting on since leaving Huddersfield Town?

The 2021-22 season was a tough one for Pipa at Huddersfield Town.

Having played regularly for the club throughout the 20/21 campaign, featuring 37 times in the Championship, the full-back was to struggle with injury.

That limited him to just 14 Championship appearances last season, three of which came in the play-offs.

Despite such little game time, the 24-year-old Spaniard clearly caught the eye, with Greek side Olympiacos coming knocking for his signature when the transfer market opened back in June.

In the end, Pipa appeared 54 times for the Terriers in all competitions, scoring two goals and registering six assists from full-back.

With the player having moved on, we thought we’d take a quick glance at how he was getting on at his new club.

How is he getting on?

It appears to have been a decent start for the Spaniard after joining the Greek champions, where he has linked up with Carlos Corberan once again after he brought him to the Terriers initially.

So far, he has made 10 Olympiacos appearances, with a number of these coming in European competition.

Pipa featured in both the Champions League and Europa League qualifying stages and has also featured in the club’s only Europa League proper match against FC Nantes last week.

At this very early stage of the season, Olympiacos sit third in the Greek league table, and also stand a good chance of progressing from their Europa League group which consists of themselves, Nantes, SC Freiburg and Qarabag FK.

With most of Pipa’s appearances coming from the start, it appears that the Spaniard already has the trust of Corberan at a different level of football, and it will certainly be exciting to see him in further European action in the coming weeks.