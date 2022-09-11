How is Pierre Lees-Melou getting on since leaving Norwich City?

Following their relegation from the Premier League, there was always going to be plenty of ins and outs at Norwich City over the summer transfer window.

In the end, there was to be 14 outgoings at Carrow Road prior to the transfer deadline, with Dean Smith looking to trim down his squad.

The most valuable departure in terms of a transfer fee was French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou.

Despite only joining the Canaries last summer, the Frenchman departed for Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois back in July for a fee reported to be in the region of £2 million.

His absence has certainly not been felt by the Canaries, though, who have picked up 16 points in the league at this early stage.

That leaves the club sitting 2nd in the Championship table at present.

Nevertheless, with this weekend’s action postponed, we thought we’d take a look at how the Frenchman was getting on back in his homeland.

How is he getting on?

Lees-Melou recently revealed that the Canaries being relegated was a factor in his decision to push for a move away from the club this summer, however, things are not going swimmingly in France for the midfielder, either.

At present, Stade Brestois currently sit 17th in the Ligue 1 table having collected just five points from their opening seven matches.

Lees-Melou has featured in five of these league matches, including in the side’s 7-0 thumping by Montpellier.

In his five league matches, the 29-year-old has at least managed to make somethig of a useful individual impact for his new side.

The midfielder has netted two league goals, which earned Brestois a point against Marseille and Strasbourg.

The Frenchman will be hoping his new side pick up form soon and don’t make it two relegation battles in two years for the player, who may himself have a big part to play in that.