How is Philip Zinckernagel getting on since leaving Watford?

When Watford’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it felt like there were two possibilities for Philip Zinckernagel this season.

The first option being that he signed permanently for Nottingham Forest where he was on loan last season and got promoted, or secondly, returning to Watford to play a part in their Championship return.

In the end, neither of those possibilities played out, with the Dane instead ending up joining Olympiacos on a permanent deal from the Hornets.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at how Zinckernagel has got on since leaving Vicarage Road.

How is he getting on?

It’s been an interesting few months for Philip Zinckernagel to say the least.

After making seven appearances for Olympiacos, six of which came in the Champions League and Europa League qualifying stages respectively, the Dane was actually sent out on loan away from the Greek side.

Now, this could have been the plan all along, although you highly doubt it, so it would be very interesting to know what the reasoning for loaning him out was so soon after joining the club, and why other options were preferred to him.

Nevertheless, Zinckernagel now finds himself at another club, this time Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

The 27-year-old has only featured in 17 minutes of action so far in the club’s 2-1 victory over Sint-Truiden last weekend.

It remains to be seen whether or not the versatile attacker can cement himself a regular starting role at the new Belgian club he now calls home.