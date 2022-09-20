How is Peter Kioso getting on since leaving Luton Town?

After being eliminated from the play-offs last season, Luton Town engaged in a reasonable amount of transfer activity over the course of the summer.

As well as bolstering their side by signing the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris, the Hatters also opted to part ways with a number of individuals.

One of the players who was allowed to move on to pastures new was defender Peter Kioso.

Kioso sealed a permanent move to Rotherham United in June for an undisclosed fee.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the 22-year-old has been getting on since leaving Kenilworth Road…

Despite making 15 appearances for Luton earlier this year following a loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, Kioso was ultimately deemed to be surplus to requirements by the Championship outfit.

Instead of sealing a move to a team in a lower division, the wing-back joined Rotherham who achieved promotion to the second-tier last season.

Handed his debut in Rotherham’s clash with Swansea City, Kioso would have been hoping to build upon this personal milestone by featuring regularly in the opening stages of the season.

However, during his side’s League Cup victory over Port Vale, the former Luton man suffered an injury setback.

Unable to continue, Kioso was withdrawn in the 32nd minute of this aforementioned fixture.

Since Rotherham’s win over Port Vale, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his groin.

Ruled out for eight to 10 weeks, Kioso is not expected to be available for selection until mid-October at the earliest.

When he is fit enough to feature again, Kioso will need to overtake Brooke Norton-Cuffey in the pecking order at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Norton-Cuffey joined Rotherham on loan from Arsenal following Kioso’s injury and has gone on to make six appearances for the club in all competitions.

Barring another setback, Kioso could potentially feature against Luton when Rotherham travel to Kenilworth Road on November 12th.

