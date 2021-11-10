How is Pepe Mel getting on ever since leaving West Brom?

Pepe Mel struggled to adapt to life in England and the Premier League but ultimately managed to keep West Bromwich Albion in the top-flight in the 2013/14 season.

The Spaniard returned to his native country and has taken on three new challenges since departing the Hawthorns. Mel took over the Baggies in January 2014 following the surprising sacking of Steve Clarke. Albion’s poor form at the time was not addressed as Mel only managed three wins from 17 games and the Baggies finished.

All is well that ends well but it was clear that Mel was not right for the job and he left by mutual consent that summer.

Mel embarked on his third spell at Real Betis, including one as a player, in December 2014, he went on to achieve promotion to La Liga that season but was then dismissed the following January after a poor run of form.

Mel’s next appointment was at the falling stone of Deportivo La Coruna. After a year out of the game Mel assumed his position in February 2017 and kept the club up in La Liga, he was dismissed in the October as freefall began with La Coruna now applying their trade in the regionalised third tier of Spain despite having won the top-flight title at the start of the century.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-West Brom players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has Matheus Pereira ever played abroad? Yes No

Mel has been managing Canary Islands side Las Palmas since March 2019, they are currently sat fourth in the second tier.