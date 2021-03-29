How is Pep Clotet getting on since leaving Birmingham City?

Birmingham City have been through their fair share of managers in the last few years as they’ve struggled to try and make it back to the Premier League after a long absence.

The Blues were relegated from the top flight in 2011 just months after capturing the League Cup and since then St Andrew’s has seen nine permanent managers come and go.

The latest man at the helm to try and push the club back into the big time is former player Lee Bowyer, who will first have to keep the club in the division as they’re threatened by relegation to League One.

He took over from Aitor Karanka two weeks ago as the Spaniard failed to turn around last season’s poor performances under another Spaniard in the form of Pep Clotet.

Clotet was Garry Monk’s assistant at the Blues between 2018 and 2019 and after having some managerial experience with Oxford United for six months a few years prior, Clotet was given the caretaker head coach role at Birmingham following Monk’s departure in the summer of 2019.

Whilst still in temporary charge, Monk – who went on to Sheffield Wednesday – suggested Clotet was disloyal to him and refused to shake his hand when the two met at St Andrew’s in November – but those comments didn’t stop him landing the permanent role of head coach in January 2020 after a long caretaker spell.

Results would go downhill though, and despite the emergence of teenage sensation Jude Bellingham the Blues flirted with relegation and after not winning in 10 games, Clotet was sacked last July.

After his unsuccessful reign at Birmingham though, what is Clotet up to now?

Clotet was linked to the vacant Sheffield Wednesday post earlier this year, but days later he emerged as the new manager of Serie B side Brescia in Italy – owned by controversial former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino.

Cellino has a habit of going through multiple managers in a season so it’s quite a surprise to see Clotet is still standing after less than two months in the dugout, although Cellino did cause a stir just a few games into Clotet’s reign.

In a match that Brescia lost 2-1 to Cremonese, Cellino and Clotet swapped places during the match, with the chairman coaching the team from the sidelines following Clotet’s sending off for berating the referee.

Former Leeds president (now at Brescia) Massimo Cellino currently on the bench coaching ‘his’ team. Only in Italian second division. pic.twitter.com/4JITqKaNSy — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) February 20, 2021

Leeds fans know all about Cellino’s antics so it’ll be no surprise to them, but it must have been a bizarre sight for any neutrals.

Brescia currently sit 10th in Italy’s second tier, with Clotet winning five games of his eight so far in charge – with that record it doesn’t look like he will be going anywhere anytime soon – but you never know with Cellino’s record.