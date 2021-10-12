How is Paolo Hurtado getting on ever since leaving Reading FC?

After coming off the back of a 19th placed finish in the Championship in 2014-15, Reading needed to make some changes to try and become a top half or even further a Premier League team once again.

Steve Clarke had come in halfway through that season but nothing really improved under his stewardship, but he was given the summer to bring in his own players to try and turn things round.

A few of those were signings from abroad including striker Orlando Sa and also arriving at the Madejski Stadium was Peruvian winger Paolo Hurtado.

The 25-year-old had been playing for Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira and had also been capped multiple times by his country, but it’s fair to say his time in Berkshire didn’t go as planned.

Hurtado failed to settle and after just half a season at the club and just five Championship outings, he returned to Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes, initially on loan for a year and a half before turning it permanent in the summer of 2017.

What’s Hurtado been up to since though? Let’s take a look.

Hurtado’s time at Guimaraes was particularly successful, scoring 25 goals in 80 matches in the Liga NOS but after just one season as a permanent player he was globe-trotting again, this time to Turkey’s Konyaspor.

He lasted two seasons in Turkey and it was not as successful as his time in Portugal, departing Konyaspor at the start of this year and a month later he landed at Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

After just one league appearance though Hurtado was released and he’s now back in his native Peru with Union Espanola.

As evidenced by his form in Portugal, there was clearly a talented player there in Hurtado but he just couldn’t perform for Reading, which was probably down to moving to an unfamiliar country.

Things may have been different if both parties waited it out but Hurtado’s move to the Royals has to go down as an unfortunate failure.