With 18 matches left of 2022-23 Premier League season, Southampton were in dire straits and needed some help in the final third to get them out of relegation danger.

And Sport Republic ended up splashing the cash on deadline day, giving then head coach Nathan Jones a new speedy winger in the form of Kamaldeen Sulemana, but also towering Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu for £18.6 million.

Jones, who had a more direct style of football, could have potentially gotten the best out of Onuachu, a six foot seven inch target man who had been prolific for Belgian outfit Genk for a number of years, but he was sacked a few weeks later and replaced by interim boss Ruben Selles.

The switch in manager to the Spaniard did not suit Onuachu one bit, and he started just three times under Selles' guidance, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench.

In 11 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League, Onuachu did not score or assist, and when Russell Martin was hired to be the Saints' head coach for the 2023-24 Championship season, the 29-year-old future was always going to be at risk.

Why was Paul Onuachu allowed to depart Southampton?

Martin's free-flowing, short passing style of football was never going to suit Onuachu, so it was no surprise to see that in the opening few weeks of the season he was not in matchday squads for league fixtures despite being fit.

Because of his goalscoring record for Genk though, which saw him hit the back of the net 85 times in 134 matches, Onuachu was never going to be short of suitors, but for whatever reason by the time the September 1 transfer deadline in England rolled around, he was still on the books at St Mary's Stadium.

Onuachu had turned down a return to Genk in the latter stages of August, but over two weeks ago he finally made a move to Trabzonspor of Türkiye on loan for the rest of 2023-24, with their window lasting for longer than most of Europe's.

How has Paul Onuachu been getting on for Trabzonspor?

Despite only being at Trabzonspor for the best part of two-and-a-half weeks, Onuachu is already making an impression at Papara Park.

After being given a heroes reception when landing in the country ahead of his signing, Onuachu was thrown straight into the starting 11 against Besiktas by manager Nenad Bjelica, and he found the back of the net on his debut with a textbook header from inside the box after just 29 minutes.

And even though Trabzonspor lost their following Super Lig clash against Hatayspor, Onuachu impressed yet again by scoring for the second match in the row.

He also bagged an assist, with that coming first with a big, powerful flicked on header from a goal kick to set Edin Visca away to open the scoring, and then in the second half Onuachu fired home with his left foot from close range to double his side's advantage.

It looks as though Onuachu is enjoying his short time in Türkiye so far, with his most recent Instagram post after his debut strike against Besiktas suggesting that he would be scoring plenty more goals.

It is unclear however as to whether Trabzonspor have an agreed optional fee in their loan deal with Southampton, but if Onuachu is a success there then it could open up more avenues come next summer.