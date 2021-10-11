How is Paul McShane getting on ever since leaving Hull City?

Paul McShane left Hull City for Reading in July 2015 after a memorable spell at the MKM Stadium and the 35-year-old former centre back is now a player coach at Manchester United.

McShane’s role with the Red Devils involves him playing as an overage player in the U23’s, a growing trend among clubs with large academies.

The 35-year-old has made three Premier League 2 appearances and one in the Football League Trophy this season as he beds into his new role.

After leaving Hull City McShane spent four seasons in the second tier with Reading and scored four times in 103 games for the Royals. Then to League One and Rochdale where he was for two seasons with it becoming clear that the 33-time Republic of Ireland international was preparing for life after hanging up his boots.

Technically McShane has not retired but it is as if he has. His only involvement in senior football competition this term will be for Manchester United U21 in the Football League Trophy.

Looking back on his career the 35-year-old’s time at Hull will be the most memorable, earning automatic promotion from the Championship in 2013 and going on to reach the FA Cup final with the club the following year.

Hopefully McShane’s role as a player coach can be the start of a long and illustrious coaching career which could see him venture back into the Football League but in the dugout rather than on the pitch.