How is Paul Caddis getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

In 2012, Scottish defender Paul Caddis made the upward jump from League One side Swindon Town to Birmingham City in the Championship having just come off the back of a season in the fourth tier of English football.

It was a big step up for the the 24-year-old at the time, but Caddis went on to become a regular at St. Andrew’s for the next four years.

Whilst he didn’t win promotion with the club, Caddis became a fan favourite for his committed displays and he was involved in some important moments over the years – none more-so than a goal away at Bolton Wanderers in the final minutes of the 2013-14 season to keep them in the Championship.

Caddis did leave Birmingham in 2017 after falling out of favour under Gary Rowett and also Gianfranco Zola, but what’s he been up to since then? Let’s take a look…

After having his contract cancelled in January 2017, Caddis re-united with former Blues boss Lee Clark at Bury in League One, before moving on to Blackburn Rovers – also in League One – for the 2017-18 season.

He only made 14 league appearances at Ewood Park and then moved across the Pennines to sign for Bradford City, where he featured more regularly playing 25 League One matches in the 2018-19 campaign.

Caddis ended up making a triumphant return to Swindon Town in 2019, seven years after departing for Birmingham and he stayed at the County Ground for two seasons – he played 26 times in League One last season but he’s now without a club having departed at the end of his contract.

What next for Caddis? Now 33 years old, Caddis could be looking for a new outfit to play for but what that level will be at remains to be seen – but for now he remains a free agent as he waits in the wings for an offer to potentially come.