How is Patrick Schmidt getting on away from Barnsley? All the latest here

Barnsley took the decision in the summer to loan out Patrick Schmidt to Danish club Esbjerg fB until the end of the campaign in order to give the 23-year-old the game time that he craves.

A versatile forward player who is capable of playing on either flank and through the middle, Schmidt will no doubt be keen to take this opportunity that he has been afforded and look to impress those in charge at Oakwell.

So far this season the Austrian has featured in several roles for his new side, featuring largely as both a winger and a centre forward, putting in performances with a varied level of effectiveness.

At the time of writing he has racked up a total of three goals and one assist in 18 games across all competitions, despite largely being used as a substitute by EfB.

This is sure to be a source of frustration for both the player and Barnsley, especially as the Tykes are looking to see how the player further develops after he originally joined them on a permanent deal from FC Admira Wacker Mödling back in 2019.

He had previously been afforded over 40 appearances by the Yorkshire side, however he did struggle to make an impact in England, scoring just four times.

Nevertheless the forward still has two years left to run on his contract at Oakwell and with the prospect of a new head coach coming in to steady the ship after the departure of Markus Schopp, he could well get a fresh chance with the Tykes.

For now though he has to up his conversation rate for both goals and assists as these are the metrics that he will inevitably be judged on along with what he does out of possession.

There is still plenty of time for the player to improve and that will be one of the main reasons that Barnsley have decided to loan him out as opposed to selling him.