How is Paddy McCourt getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Born in Northern Ireland, Paddy McCourt joined local club Foyle Harps, before joining Rochdale on a youth contract in 2000.

Progressing through the ranks at the club who found themselves in England’s fourth-tier at that point, the exciting winger made his debut in October 2001.

Proceeding to play just shy of 100 games for Rochdale, McCourt netted eight times during his time at Scotland, making the move to Shamrock Rovers in 2005.

Spending less than a year with the Irish club, McCourt scored seven times in 17 appearances, but he then made the move back to Northern Ireland.

22 questions about Luton Town away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

In an extremely impressive three-year spell with Derry City, McCourt earned a lot of interest in 2008, with the Northern Irish club agreeing deals with both newly-promoted Premier League club West Brom and Scottish giants Celtic.

Opting for the latter, the winger netted ten times, and assisted a further nine in 88 games for Celtic, ending his five-year spell in Scotland by joining Barnsley in the Championship.

McCourt scored twice for The Tykes in 23 league appearances, with one of those goals coming against Middlesbrough, and that was nominated for Goal of the Season within the Football League awards.

The Northern Ireland international then joined Luton Town on a two-year deal in the summer of 2015, making 25 appearances for The Hatters during the 2015/16 campaign, as they finished 11th in the League Two table.

However, McCourt was then released from his contract with Luton a year early, at the end of his first season with the club.

Following his departure from Kenilworth Road, McCourt headed back to Northern Ireland after a short spell with The Hatters, McCourt joined Glenavon in 2016, scoring once in 12 games.

The final spell of his playing career then came with Finn Harps, where he scored five times in 48 games between 2017 and 2018, ending his career by helping the club win promotion back to Ireland’s top-flight.

McCourt is now the Technical Director at his hometown club Derry City, who are currently fourth in the Irish Premier Division.