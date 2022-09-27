How is Owen Dale getting on away from Blackpool at Portsmouth?

When Owen Dale left Crewe Alexandra to sign permanently for Blackpool back in January, he won’t have expected to be back in League One so quickly but he’s certainly enjoying life with Portsmouth right now.

The 23-year-old’s eye-catching form for Crewe earned him a move to the Championship side, originally on loan in August 2021 and then permanently five months later, but his first season at Bloomfield Road was fairly unremarkable.

Dale may have been hoping that the arrival of a new manager in Michael Appleton would mean new opportunities but he was shipped out on loan to Pompey without featuring in a competitive game since the change in the dugout.

That looks to have put a fire in his belly because the winger has proven a hit at Fratton Park, which should perhaps be no surprise given his impressive record in League One.

Dale’s last full season in the third tier saw him score 12 times and provide three assists for Crewe, and there have been signs that he’s on his way back to that sort of form with the South Coast club.

The Blackpool loanee has spoken about wanting to prove himself to his parent club after a “frustrating period” at Bloomfield Road and with Marcus Harness now at Ipswich Town, he’s quickly established himself as a regular fixture in Danny Cowley’s side.

Dale has started Pompey’s last six League One games and helped them continue their unbeaten start to the season – with the South Coast club currently third in the table.

He’ll want to produce more in front of goal moving forward, having scored just once and provided only one assist so far, but his all-around contributions have been impressive.

They’ve caught the eye of Cowley, who waxed lyrical about him earlier this month and tipped him to have even more of an impact as he continues to settle.

He said (via Lancs Live): “Owen’s a good player, he’s spiky – I knew the Portsmouth supporters would like him. He’s got an edge. I think there’s loads to come from him.

“He was in the office after the game watching the clips back from his counter-attacks, because he was frustrated he hadn’t added a goal to his good play. The way he played against Plymouth, he deserved a goal.

“‘Last Tuesday (against Burton) he played against a 6ft 3in left back which is a challenge when you’re 5ft 7in. He says he’s 5ft 9in, so maybe he’s on tip-toes or he had his stilettos on! He has a big heart, a really big heart and he’s done great for us.”

Dale certainly seems to be enjoying life on the South Coast, which is no bad thing for his parent club.