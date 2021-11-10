How is Owen Coyle getting on ever since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Owen Coyle started his playing career in his home country, with the likes of Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Clydebank, before venturing south of the border when he joined Bolton Wanderers.

His two-year spell with The Trotters proved to be the only time he spent outside of Scotland during his playing career, as he headed back to enjoy his years with Dundee United, Motherwell and St Johnstone, amongst other clubs.

In the latter stages of his playing career, Coyle joined the coaching staff at the likes of Falkirk, Airdrie United and St Johnstone.

After two years as manager at St Johnstone, an opportunity at Burnley arises, with the former forward venturing back to England.

The Clarets enjoyed tremendous success under Coyle, with the Scotsman leading them to the Premier League.

After two-and-a-half years of pure progression with Burnley, Coyle joined Bolton Wanderers in January 2010.

However, under the Scotsman’s leadership, The Trotters were relegated back to the Championship during his tenure, and he subsequently departed the club in late 2012.

A third managerial spell in England’s north-west arrived in mid-2013, with Coyle taking authority at Wigan Athletic.

However, it was a job he held for little over six months, with Wigan under-achieving in the Championship.

Coyle’s next role came in America, when he joined Houston Dynamo in December 2014.

After 49 games, and 18 months, at the helm, the 59-year-old departed to get back to his family who remained in the UK>

After a week out, Coyle returned to England’s north-west to take charge at Blackburn Rovers in mid 2016.

Coyle served as Rovers boss for 37 games, before mutually parting with the Championship club.

A six month spell at the helm at Ross County followed, but he was unable to steer the club away from the relegation places.

Coyle was then presented with an opportunity in the Indian Super League in December 2019. Joining two-time champions Chennaiyin, the Scotsman helped the club back to winning ways, leading them to finish as runners-up that year.

Coyle joined Chennaiyin’s divisional rivals Jamshedpur FC in August 2020, guiding the club to a sixth-placed finish last time out.

The new season starts in just two weeks time and Coyle will be hoping to improve on last season’s mid-table finish.