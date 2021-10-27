How is Osaze Urhoghide getting on since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

After witnessing his side suffer relegation to League One on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore decided to make some significant alterations to his squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as drafting in a host of fresh faces, the Owls boss waved goodbye to a plethora of players earlier this year.

One of the individuals who moved on to pastures new was Osaze Urhoghide.

Despite being offered a new contract by Wednesday, the defender opted to turn down the opportunity to stay at Hillsborough as he sealed a move to Celtic in July.

Here, we take a look at how Urhoghide has been getting on in Scotland with the Hoops….

After making 21 appearances for Wednesday during his time at the club, Urhoghide signed a four-year deal with Celtic.

The defender would have been hoping to force his way into the Hoops’ starting eleven during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Urhoghide has yet to make a positive impact for his new side as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines this season due to the presence of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh.

Yet to make an appearance for the club’s senior side, Urhoghide was recently handed a chance to impress for Celtic’s B team in their Scottish Challenge Cup clash with Greenock Morton.

The defender failed to deliver the goods in this particular game as the Bhoys suffered a 3-1 defeat in the second round of the competition.

A report from the Scottish Sun earlier this week suggested that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou does not believe that Urhoghide is ready to feature for Celtic’s first-team.

When you consider that fellow central-defender Christopher Jullien is closing in on a return to action, Urhoghide is expected to fall further down the pecking order at Celtic Park as the Frenchman has made 61 appearances for the club since sealing a switch to the Scottish giants in 2019.