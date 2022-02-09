How is Onel Hernandez getting on since leaving Middlesbrough in January?

Onel Hernandez was swiftly re-deployed back out on loan to Birmingham City when he returned to Norwich City from Middlesbrough in January.

The 29-year-old has looked the part in six Birmingham City appearances so far, with Lee Bowyer’s men showing signs that they are arresting their slide down the Championship table.

Hernandez opened his account for the Blues by grabbing the opener in a recent 2-1 victory over rock bottom side Barnsley.

The Blues have only won two of their last 14 in the second tier, but still have the comfort of a 13 point cushion on the relegation zone.

Such a scenario heading into the final few months of the season will provide Lee Bowyer will a platform to experiment ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Entering the final year of his contract next season, there is a chance that Hernandez could find a new permanent destination with his value in the transfer market decreasing by the summer.

The Cuban has started every game that he has been eligible for in a Blues shirt and in that appears to have gained Bowyer’s trust.

The 29-year-old has taken up a variety of attacking roles at St Andrew’s and may well transition into a central striker in the coming years, without the pace and physicality he once had to beat a player on the wing.

Hernandez is just three away already, from equaling the amount of league starts, nine, he made for Middlesbrough, demonstrating that this was the best move for both parties.