How is Olly Lee getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Olly Lee, son of former Newcastle United and England midfielder Rob Lee, started his youth career with West Ham United.

Captaining the club’s U18s side as he continued to progress through the club’s academy ranks, Lee signed a professional contract with The Hammers in 2009.

Lee embarked on two loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2011, with the central midfielder playing League One football for the London club during the 2010/11 campaign.

Lee then went on to a third loan spell away from West Ham for the second half of the 2011/12 campaign, joining Gillingham in League 2.

The midfielder proceeded to join Barnet on a permanent contract after departing from West Ham, before joining Birmingham City of the Championship on loan in early 2013, and by May, he signed permanently for The Blues.

Unable to pave his way into regular first-team football with the second-tier club, Lee joined Luton Town in 2015.

Spending three years with The Hatters, and joining his brother with The Hatters, Lee helped Luton to League 2 promotion during the 2017/18 campaign, netting a goal from his own half during a 7-0 thrashing of Cambridge United.

In 2018, Lee joined Scottish club Hearts, appearing 31 times during the 2018/19 season. He then joined Gillingham on loan for the campaign after, a year where he accumulated 28 League One games.

Lee then returned to The Gills last season, going on to make over 30 appearances.

The midfielder then completed a permanent move to Kent in the summer, and so far this season, he has played six times in Gillingham’s 11 opening encounters, starting four of those games.

Lee has been an unused substitute in the club’s last four games, with The Gills currently occupying 19th place in the table.