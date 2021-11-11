How is Ollie Turton getting on ever since leaving Blackpool?

Ollie Turton swapped Blackpool for Huddersfield Town at the start of this Sky Bet Championship season, with the defender bringing a close on a four-year period with the Tangerines.

Turton had been with the men from Bloomfield Road since 2017 and would play well over 1oo league games for the club between then and the end of last season, with him helping the side win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship from Sky Bet League One via the play-off final against Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium.

Indeed, that was a nice way to round off his time at the club and he embarked on a new challenge with Huddersfield when putting pen to paper with the Terriers.

In the time since so far this season, he has been a little in and out of the side in the league and made a lot of appearances from the subs’ bench, often used to try and help Town see out matches.

He’s often been used on the right-hand side of the pitch and has serious competition from Sorba Thomas in that area, with the former Boreham Wood player enjoying a top campaign so far for the club.

Turton, then, will be eager to try and get more starts under his belt in the near future with recent matches seeing him used as a sub towards the end of the game and that will be his challenge after the international break.

