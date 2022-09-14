How is Oliver Burke getting on since leaving Sheffield United?

Signing Oliver Burke in a multi-million-pound deal from West Bromwich Albion always seemed like a risk for Sheffield United and it was one that ultimately didn’t pay off.

There’s no denying the raw talent that the Scotsman has but he was never able to show it consistently enough for the Championship club or impact games regularly – as his record of two goals and one assist in 36 games for them highlights.

Burke left Bramall Lane in the summer to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal with the German club, who appear to be hoping that a move back to the Bundesliga could help him get back to his best.

The 25-year-old moved to RB Leipzig from Nottingham Forest in a big-money deal in 2016 and spent just a season in the division before being sold to West Brom for another sizeable fee.

Werder Bremen took a risk this summer but the early signs are that the gamble could be set to pay off as Burke has made a good start to life with die Werderaner.

He bagged a brace in his first game for the club – a pre-season friendly against 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC – but manager Ole Werner highlighted the work he still needed to do on his match fitness afterward.

The Scot seems to have worked hard enough in the build-up to the 2022/23 campaign to force his way into Werner’s plans and has proven a hugely effective impact sub.

9 quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What is the capacity? 30,050 31,050 32,050 33,050

All seven of his appearances for Werder Bremen so far have been off the bench – totalling 78 minutes – but he’s produced some big moments for the German club.

In just his third competitive game, he came off the bench to score a 95th-minute equaliser against VfB Stuttgart and then a week later he was at it again – bagging a 95th-minute winner against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park as Werder Bremen came back to win 3-2 after being 2-0 as late as the 88th minute.

Burke spoke of his delight after the game and even heaped praise on his new club’s fanbase, labelling them “amazing”.

The attacker was involved in yet more late dramatics against VfL Bochum a few weeks later as he won a penalty in a 2-0 win – an assist that now means he’s equalled his goal contributions tally for the Blades after just seven games at Werder Bremen.

Burke will no doubt be keen to battle his way into the starting XI at some point in the future but after some difficult years, his growing reputation as a super-sub shows what a good decision the move back to Germany has been so far.