Oli McBurnie curtailed his five-year stay with Sheffield United by leaving the club following the expiration of his contract in the summer.

The Scotsman, who joined the Blades for a reported £20m fee from Swansea City back in August 2019, was one of 18 senior players to head out the Bramall Lane exit door across the summer period.

It proved to be a summer of real upheaval for the Blades following their relegation from the Premier League in the previous campaign, with Chris Wilder losing a series of long-term stalwarts before managing to strengthen the promotion credentials of his side by bringing in the likes of Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper, Callum O'Hare and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Interestingly, many of the players to have left the South Yorkshire club on free transfers soon found surprising new destinations; Max Lowe stayed local by heading across the Steel City to join fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ollie Norwood dropped to League One with upwardly-mobile outfit Stockport County, George Baldock signed on at Panathinaikos and Daniel Jebbison earned a top-flight move to Bournemouth before being sent out on loan to Watford.

McBurnie, meanwhile, completed a somewhat unexpected switch to join Las Palmas in the top division of Spanish football. Few saw it coming at the time, and with good reason.

After all, McBurnie had spent his entire career playing in the English league system, completing spells with the Blades, Swansea, Barnsley and Bradford City, among others.

Football League World has decided to take a look at how the ex-Blades frontman is getting on in Spain...

Oli McBurnie is making an impression at Las Palmas

The Gran Canaria-based side have struggled so far in the current La Liga campaign and sit bottom of the division after six matches, four of which have ended in defeat. However, McBurnie has still managed to make something of an impression during the early stages of his move to Spain.

After putting in a dogged display during a 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla on his debut, McBurnie then set up two goals in as many matches.

Away to Leganes, the Scotland international provided the assist for a late consolation goal from ex-Everton and Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez. However, McBurnie ensured that he would not escape the memory of supporters back home by starring in a shock 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid, who clinched both the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles last term.

McBurnie set up exciting young winger Alberto Moleiro after just five minutes to fire Las Palmas into the lead, although they were pegged back by a Vinícius Júnior penalty with twenty minutes to spare.

Nonetheless, it was still a positive result for Las Palmas and McBurnie, who, at the time, had even racked up more goal contributions than Real Madrid's blockbuster new arrival - and arguably the best player in the world - Kylian Mbappé.

Supporters across social media had a good laugh about McBurnie being better than the five-star French forward, who is now firing on all cylinders for Los Blancos.

McBurnie's performances saw him included in WhoScored's LaLiga team of the month for August, featuring alongside stars such as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Federico Valverde and ex-Leeds United winger Raphinha.

He is yet to open his goalscoring account for the side and has not chalked up a direct contribution since the draw against Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, and Las Palmas will need McBurnie to pick up his form sooner rather than later.

Sheffield United are coping after Oli McBurnie's Las Palmas switch

McBurnie was a vital component for the Blades in their most recent full Championship season back in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals to help them return to the Premier League.

He scored six goals and made three assists in the top-flight last term, which represents an extremely-respectable return given how sorely the side struggled and that McBurnie himself only made 21 league appearances.

However, they have been able to dust themselves down and cope just fine in his absence, with Wilder reinforcing his striker stable over the summer. Both Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell joined the Blades in what was a productive window of activity.

Related "Has divided opinion" - Sheffield United summer signing backed to flourish under Chris Wilder Kieffer Moore has been backed by FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit despite enduring something of a goal drought thus far

Neither of them are yet to truly hit the ground running, and Gus Hamer has been the side's primary source of goals thus far. But there is every indication that Moore will find form soon and the Blades have still started the season well.

After six games, they sit fifth in the table and are one of just three teams to remain unbeaten alongside Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 25 Team P GD Pts 1st West Bromwich Albion 6 +8 16 2nd Sunderland 6 +9 15 3rd Burnley 6 +9 13 4th Blackburn Rovers 6 +6 12 5th Sheffield United 6 +6 12* 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11 *Two points deducted

They have won their last three league matches without conceding a single goal, seeing off Watford, Hull City and most recently Derby County across the weekend.

The Blades will be optimistic about continuing their rich vein of form ahead of upcoming clashes against lowly-Portsmouth and Swansea City.