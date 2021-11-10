How is Olamide Shodipo getting on away from QPR at Sheffield Wednesday? All the latest here

Olamide Shodipo was tasked with another loan spell away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season, with QPR trusting Sheffield Wednesday to help progress the exciting winger.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season with Oxford United, certainly enjoyed his loan spell at the Kassam Stadium, netting 10 goals in 39 league games.

Given the competition levels and general standard of the Yorkshire club’s squad, the 24-year-old has not played as frequently as he would have liked and his form last year would have suggested.

This season, Shodipo has been restricted to just nine league appearances, starting just four of those matches.

The young winger played 90 minutes last night in The Owls’ 4-0 triumph over Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy, with Wednesday putting in a convincing display.

Despite not chipping in with any goals or assists as of yet, Shodipo is a player who poses a constant threat with his pace, direct running, and creative abilities.

Shodipo’s inability to nail down a regular first-team spot is certainly not an attack on him, instead, Wednesday have flirted with different formations, tactics and personnel to try to best unlock the division.

As the season progresses, it will be no surprise to see Shodipo grow in influence, as he has all the necessary tools to star in League One, as he displayed last time out.

This season is about taking opportunities when they are presented to him because at this rate, there will be plenty of them.

If Wednesday are able to find that winning formula and start to strengthen their promotion bid, then Shodipo will be hoping he is part of that starting XI and does not get left behind.

The winger is an exciting talent within the EFL, and he has every chance of succeeding with QPR in the future, but he needs to prove himself at the top end of the third-tier once again.