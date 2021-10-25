How is Nuno Da Costa getting on away from Nottingham Forest on loan?

Nuno Da Costa is currently on a season-long loan move to Caen in Ligue 2.

The mobile forward’s move from Strasbourg to Nottingham Forest has not gone to plan and it feels like the 30-year-old will probably see out the remainder of his contract at the City Ground, until the end of next season.

His own goal on the last game of the 2019/20 season in a 4-1 defeat to Stoke City meant that Forest missed out on the play-offs and he has only made one league start for the club ever since.

Last term Da Costa chipped in with six goals and two assists in the Belgian Jupiler League for Royal Excel Mouscron but has not had the same impact so far in Ligue 2.

The Cape Verde international has made two appearances off the bench for Caen in their last couple of fixtures. The 30-year-old is recently recovered from an injury and will be hoping to reproduce the form he showed for Valenciennes in the French second tier in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

When thinking about if Da Costa will ever play for Nottingham Forest again his chances have to be boosted by the change in manager. Steve Cooper is usually keen to give younger players opportunities however he still presents a chance for Da Costa to impress the Welshman more than he clearly did Chris Hughton.

In Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor the Reds have two quite similar strikers with valuable experience at the level. Da Costa’s ability to run the channels and drift into different areas to pickup possession could give Cooper a wildcard impact substitute to utilise next season.

Without a current third choice striker there could be a place for Da Costa’s in Forest’s squad next term however he would have to prove to Cooper that he is worth a punt in the pre-season.

Things are looking up at the City Ground and hopefully that environment can rejuvenate Da Costa’s Forest career when he returns at the end of the season.