It is probably fair to say that Josh Bowler is yet to really get going since he completed his move to Nottingham Forest.

Having made a permanent move to The City Ground from Blackpool on the final day of the 2022 summer transfer window, the winger was then immediately loaned to Greek side Olympiacos.

But after managing just four league appearances for the club, Bowler was recalled from that move in January, and loaned back to Blackpool.

Although he went on to score two goals and provide one assist in 18 league games following his return to Bloomfield Road, Bowler was unable to prevent the Seasiders suffering relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season.

Now, the 24-year-old once again finds himself back in the Championship, after this summer's transfer window saw him head to the Welsh capital, to join Cardiff City on loan.

The promise Bowler showed during his initial period with Blackpool did suggest he was an exciting signing for the future for Forest when they first secured his services. You there will therefore be plenty connected with the club, who are no doubt keen to see how he fares during his latest stint in English football's second-tier.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at just how Bowler is doing in the early stages of his Cardiff loan spell, right here.

How has Bowler's loan spell at Cardiff gone so far?

Having completed his temporary move to Cardiff just days before the start of the new season, the winger's time with the Bluebirds initially started in perfect fashion.

Named in the starting lineup for their opening day clash with newly relegated Leeds United at Elland Road, Bowler opened the scoring just 23 minutes into the game, as he fired into the bottom corner from just inside the Leeds area after his initially blocked shot fell nicely backed to him.

Although Cardiff would double their advantage shortly after, Leeds mounted a second half comeback that meant Bowler and his new teammates were forced to settle for a point.

The winger then started each of Cardiff's next two Championship games, where he found himself on the end of 2-1 defeats to QPR and Leicester City respectively.

However, things have since become more frustrating for Bowler, who has been unable to feature in any of the Championship club's four league outings since then.

That is due to a calf injury, that Cardiff boss Erol Bulut previously suggested may have been down to a sudden increase in workload for Bowler, after finding his game time limited elsewhere.

With the Bluebirds set to make the trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this weekend, it has been suggested that Bowler may not yet be ready to return to action against the Black Cats.

Even so, the winger will surely be desperate to get back to action sooner rather than later as he aims to kick-start his career once more, a sentiment that, given the quality he offers when he is at his best, will surely be echoed by those at both Cardiff, and Nottingham Forest.