How is Nnamdi Ofoborh getting on ever since leaving AFC Bournemouth for Rangers?

AFC Bournemouth oversaw the early years of Nnamdi Ofoborh’s development and transition into senior football.

The midfielder only made five appearances at Bournemouth, who had sent him out of loan to Wycombe Wanderers on two separate occasions.

Those spells with Wycombe saw Ofoborh make 33 appearances and score two goals, including one in the League One play-offs in 2020. They also gave the Bournemouth man a taste of senior football and whet the appetite at what was potentially available to him away from the South Coast.

In February 2021, Ofoborh signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and plotted his move to Ibrox.

Ultimately, the small matter that football is has been underlined following the midfielder’s move up to Scotland.

Ofoborh’s medical with Rangers flagged up a heart issue, which has robbed the midfielder of playing time and put his opportunities on ice.

Despite the disappointment of that, the 22-year-old remains focused, posting on Instagram shortly after the news broke:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NN (@nnamdiofoborh_)

A chunk of the 2021/22 season might have passed already and Ofoborh’s wait for a green-light to return goes on. He’s remained busy on social media since then, though, posting the following update on October 20th:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NN (@nnamdiofoborh_)

In cases like this, what’s gone before in Ofoborh’s career pales into insignificance. All at Bournemouth will hope to see him get back on the grass for Rangers.

