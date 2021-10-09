How is Nick Blackman getting on ever since leaving Reading?

Reading’s recruitment in recent years has been questionable with a host of signings failing to make an impact.

Rewinding all the way back to January 2013 when Reading were in the Premier League and you can argue it wasn’t much better.

One of the players that did have some success from that era was Nick Blackman. The then 23-year-old was a surprise signing from Sheffield United as he struggled for consistent game time at the Blades, so it was a clear this was an investment into the future for Reading.

Blackman had a relatively slow start to life with the Royals and went onto make just 113 appearances in total, scoring 22 goals in that time.

His most memorable time at Reading was the 2015/2016 season which saw him score 13 goals in just 28 appearances before the January transfer window.

Those impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed as the Barbados international was snapped up by Derby County in January.

But it wasn’t a successful spell for the versatile forward. He made just 30 appearances for the Rams in three years, scoring just one goal – a penalty against Cardiff City.

He had loan spells at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Sporting Gijon before leaving the Rams permanently on a free transfer in 2019.

He did enough to impress those at Maccabi Tel Aviv as they snapped him up on a permanent deal and went onto make a further 54 appearances in all competitions for the Israeli club, scoring 12 goals in that time.

The 31-year-old is now currently a free agent after leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv at the end of last, and will be hoping to get his career going again after stalling in recent years.