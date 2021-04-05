How is Nelson Oliveira getting on since leaving Norwich City?

Norwich City have had their fair share of players over the years that have come and gone from Carrow Road, with some performing to a higher standard than others.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are five points clear of second-placed Watford in the second-tier standings with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side are in a strong position to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after a disappointing league campaign last term.

One of those that found regular game time hard to come by towards the end of his time with the club was Nélson Oliveira. The forward signed for the club in 2016, and went on to make 72 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries over the years.

After a spell with Portuguese giants Benfica, Oliveira signed for Norwich ahead of the 2016/17 season in the Championship, and would have been hoping that he could make a positive impact with the club.

He did just that as he hit 15 goals in 32 appearances for the Canaries, as they finished eighth in the second-tier standings. He followed that up with eight goals in 40 appearances in the following season with Norwich. But Oliveira fell out of favour in the 2018/19 campaign, and was sent out on loan to Reading.

The forward impressed with the Royals, and played his part in the club’s survival in the Championship, with the Berkshire-based side previously struggling to put together a positive run of results.

Oliveira departed Norwich on a permanent basis at the end of the 2018/19 season, and went on to sign for Greek side AEK Athens, which is the club he is still with do this day.

The 29-year-old scored 16 goals in his first season with the club, as they finished third in the Super League Greece. Oliveira has been a regular in the starting XI with AEK Athens this season, and has hit ten goals and been on hand to provide one assist in his 32 appearances for the club this term, which includes outings in their Europa League campaign.

Oliveira will be looking to add to that goal tally when AEK Athens return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on PAOK on their first leg of the Greek Cup.