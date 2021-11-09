How is Nathan Wood getting on away from Middlesbrough? All the latest here

Middlesbrough have had a tough season so far, with Chris Wilder replacing Neil Warnock as he looks to push the team up the table.

Whilst most will agree with the decision to replace Warnock, there’s no denying that the experienced boss wasn’t helped with defensive injuries, as he had to do without Grant Hall, Dael Fry and Marc Bola for various games.

Another reason Boro were short in that department was the temporary exit of Nathan Wood. The England youth international is the latest highly-rated player to come through the ranks, but he secured a move to Hibernian in a bid to get regular football.

However, it’s fair to say that it’s a decision that hasn’t paid off for anyone just yet.

Wood has spent most of the season on the bench for the Scottish Premiership side, with his only appearance in the league coming against Dundee United last month.

And, whilst it was a disastrous team performance, it was a game to forget for Wood as well, with Hibs going on to lose 3-0 at Easter Road, and he has dropped back to the bench for the two games since.

In truth, it’s hard to the situation changing too much for Wood, as Jack Ross has several senior options ahead of him in the pecking order and the Dundee United display won’t have done the teenager any favours.

Of course, things can change quickly in football and a few injuries or suspensions could open the door for Wood, but otherwise he will have to be patient.

With Middlesbrough’s injury situation, Wood and Boro will probably regret the decision to send him north of the border as it’s not gone to plan in terms of the player getting the minutes he wanted.

Whether Wilder wants to give Wood an opportunity to impress remains to be seen, but a January return wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

