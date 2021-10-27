How is Nathan Collins getting on since leaving Stoke City?

In Nathan Collins, Stoke City knew they had a real prospect on their hands and will likely have known it was only a matter of time before the Premier League came calling.

The defender made some 47 appearances for the Potters before his move to Burnley back in July – the majority of which came as a teenager though rarely did he look out of place.

Stoke cashed in on him in the summer and moved quickly to bring in a more than adequate replacement by signing Ben Wilmot from Watford on the same day for a fraction of the eight-figure fee they received from the Premier League club.

Wilmot has been a mainstay in the Potters side in 2021/22 but Collins has had to wait for his chances to impress at Turf Moor.

Given Sean Dyche has Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as his first choice centre-backs, it is no surprise and certainly no slight on the 20-year-old that his first few months with the Clarets saw him restricted to just Carabao Cup appearances.

Burnley made it through on both occasions – against first Newcastle United and then Rochdale – and conceded just one goal in the process.

A shin injury to Mee and a subsequent bout of illness meant that the summer arrival was handed his first Premier League start against Norwich City at the start of October – a game in which Dyche’s side earned their first league clean sheet of the season.

Collins has featured in both their games since – a defeat to Manchester City and a 2-2 draw with Southampton – and looks likely to do so against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Mee’s eventual return is likely to see the 20-year-old drop back to the bench but he’s certainly impressed his manager in recent weeks, with the Clarets boss lauding his performances on the pitch and in training.

Do you know what club these 28 ex-Stoke City players are playing at now?

1 of 28 1. Ryan Shawcross Inter Miami LA Galaxy New York Red Bulls Chicago Fire

He told The Irish Independent: “Nathan played the last game [v Norwich] and we thought he did a good job. That’s what we brought him here to do.

“His manner around the training ground, his professionalism, the way he goes about it, is excellent. He’s certainly moulding himself into what’s needed to be a player in the Premier League.”

It seems so far Collins has grabbed hold of every opportunity given to him since leaving Stoke.