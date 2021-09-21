How is Nathan Broadhead getting on away from Everton at Sunderland?

Sunderland’s use of the loan market in the last 18 months has been very effective, with Dion Sanderson proving to be a real star last season having been brought in by Phil Parkinson but utilised by Lee Johnson.

And the Black Cats are hoping that some of their crop of loanees for the 2021-22 season have a similar impact to Sanderson and Jordan Jones, with Johnson bringing no less than five to the club this summer.

One of those to arrive at the Stadium of Light is Nathan Broadhead of Everton, who has previous experience in the EFL with Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old has been at the Toffees since the age of 10 and played 19 times in League One for the Brewers in during the 2019-20 season, scoring twice.

Having spent last season in Everton’s under-23 squad scoring 11 goals in 18 outings in Premier League 2, the decision was made that Broadhead needed to go and experience senior football again and Sunderland were the team that won the race for his signature.

It hasn’t exactly been a fruitful period for the forward though, who has been restricted to just three appearances in League One – all off the bench.

That is due to the fact that Sunderland have only lost once in the league all season so Johnson has quite rightly not wanted to alter the team too much, with Ross Stewart leading the line and the likes of Broadhead and Aiden O’Brien deputising.

Broadhead has one start under his belt in the League Cup win over Blackpool in August, but he’s yet to really get his chance in the league and until the Black Cats start to drop more points then he may have to bide his time a bit longer.

He may get a chance to impress against Wigan Athletic in the cup tonight as Johnson is set to ring the changes and a good performance at the DW Stadium could springboard him into contention for league action.