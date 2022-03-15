How is Nat Phillips getting on away from Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth?

Bournemouth remain firmly in the automatic promotion picture with a top two spot still very much in their hands as we approach the final matches of the season.

The Cherries have had their ups and downs but that is to be expected over the course of a Championship campaign but, and this is what matters most, things remain in their control ahead of the final weeks of the year.

Scott Parker will be pleased with his side and he’ll be fairly pleased with the addition of Nat Phillips, who appears to have pretty quickly settled in to life on the south coast.

A player that earned almost cult hero status last year at Liverpool in helping them achieve a top four finish whilst the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were injured, he saw game time drastically reduced at the start of this season with the aforementioned pair returning and the likes of Ibrahima Konate joining the club.

Phillips, then, wanted to move to get back playing and Bournemouth appears to have been the right option for him, with him featuring regularly and only seeing injury stop him from playing more around February time.

A debut defeat at home to Boreham Wood wasn’t the most auspicious start but since then he’s helped the club to three wins in the five league games he has played in, with just the one defeat coming against Preston – which is also the only game that the Cherries have conceded more than once in with Phillips involved.

Clearly, he seems to have had a relatively positive impact on the side and a fair amount of Cherries fans on social media appreciate his no-nonsense, defend first approach to his role as a centre-half.

At Liverpool, he won plaudits for sticking his head on pretty much anything that moved and he’s been doing the same on the south coast, though some have suggested his distribution could be a little better.

Even so, he appears to be doing enough to be winning Scott Parker’s mind when it comes to team selection and we’ll just have to see if Bournemouth try and keep him should they win promotion.

