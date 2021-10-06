How is Morgan Fox getting on ever since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Morgan Fox has performed very well as a Championship left-back since leaving Charlton Athletic in 2017.

In terms of the esteemed names to come out of the Addicks’ youth system in years gone by of Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman and Karlan Grant, Fox was not as highly rated nor did he leave with such lofty expectations.

However, the 28-year-old has probably gone on to achieve more than most supporters anticipated and will be hoping to regain his place in Stoke City’s promotion push when he recovers from injury this season.

Fox made 103 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday after joining in January 2017 for just under £750,000 according to Transfermarkt and proved to be a valuable asset at the club.

After Fox signed for Stoke City on a free transfer last summer and made 20 Championship appearances in 2020/21.

The 28-year-old has played further forward on the left hand side and at centre back since leaving The Valley and will likely enter Michael O’Neill’s plans in one of those roles this season.

Stoke City currently do not have a left footed centre back and even though the likes of Leo Ostigard, Ben Wilmot and Harry Souttar have looked mightily impressive in a back three this season, Fox could provide some balance as a left sider in combination with Josh Tymon at left wing back.

Quiz: Are these 22 Charlton Athletic stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club's highest points total is 102. True False

Fox has always been more solid defensively then he is an outlet going forward as a left back, therefore in a three at the back formation where traditional full backs are not present the 28-year-old would be of greater use in the defence.

Having said that, when fit Fox would probably be second choice to Tymon at left wing back which means that he could earn his first start of this season in that role.

Fox’s deal runs until the end of next season and if he is still struggling for regular first team action at the bet365 Stadium by that time then a drop down into the third tier could be on the cards.

However if the Potters gain promotion to the Premier League this season, Fox could reach the pinnacle of his career before his contract ends.