How is Mipo Odubeko getting on away from West Ham at Doncaster Rovers?

Doncaster Rovers offered Mipo Odubeko a fresh EFL opportunity back in the January transfer window, swooping to sign the striker from West Ham United.

Earlier in the season, Odubeko was with Huddersfield Town, where things didn’t really go to plan.

Carlos Corberan’s focus was on helping the young striker develop in the background, rather than in the intensity of the Championship’s fixture list.

Ultimately, it wasn’t working for anybody and a change was made in January.

Doncaster, who occupied a precarious position in the League One’s relegation zone at the time of Odubeko’s arrival, offered a different challenge.

They needed to take risks in January to give themselves a chance of survival and could hand Odubeko more playing time.

In 10 League One appearances, the 19-year-old has played 610 minutes compared to the 107 he managed during his six cameo appearances for Huddersfield.

Straight away, you can see that the move has suited the young striker better.

Odubeko assisted Josh Martin’s goal in last month’s 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley, with time on the pitch breeding confidence and productivity.

There’s a long way to go still when it comes to Odubeko peaking his potential, but Doncaster are proving to be the right environment for him.

Gary McSheffrey’s side remain in a precarious position in terms of the League One table, sitting 23rd after 37 fixtures. However, they’ve clawed their way back within four points of safety, with plenty of football still to be played.

Odubeko, then, could have a telling impact in the remaining games if he continues his progression away from West Ham.

Whatever happens, it’s been quite the journey for the Republic of Ireland youngster.

Huddersfield will have taught him a lot and involving himself in that environment at the John Smith’s Stadium was no bad thing. However, the games he’s played at Doncaster will prove to be crucial in the coming years, whether he makes it at West Ham or not.

And, who knows, in the coming years, this nine-game run-in might well be the making of the striker.