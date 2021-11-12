How is Milan Lalkovic getting on ever since leaving Portsmouth?

Milan Lalkovic joined Portsmouth as they burst back out of League Two and into League One but he never made much of an impression at the club.

He made only five starts for Pompey during that fourth tier campaign and then managed even less gametime when the side played a division higher.

With a loan spell at Ross County sandwiched inbetween – where he also failed to get onto the pitch much – the English side decided to let go of Lalkovic and he left for pastures new.

How has the 28-year-old done since leaving Portsmouth though?

When he did decide to depart Pompey, he made the move to the Czech Republic.

Starting out with Sigma Olomouc, he featured slightly more than he did during his days in the third tier of English football but still couldn’t nail down a starting berth. Playing 15 times – but with only two starts – he managed a goal and an assist but it wasn’t enough to convince the side to keep hold of him.

Instead, after just one campaign, he left for Banik Ostrava in the same league. Despite the change in environment, he somehow featured even less for his new team. With just 11 games, he didn’t manage to bag a single goal and with action even less frequent a year later, he decided to seek out another fresh start.

Pribram was next but it was a similar story – but there is hope for Lalkovic now in his pursuit of regular football.

Boston United have now snapped up the former Portsmouth man and he has already made his debut for the club. He looked sharp and the club appear to be happy with the 28-year-old – so there could finally be frequent action on the horizon and it could be a match made in heaven for the two parties.

Outside of the football world, Lalkovic has even setup his own travel business and is a regular on Twitter, giving all his opinions and the latest verdicts on football – so he’s certainly worth a follow.

✈️ 🌴 lets go 🤘🏻 give me a msg if you wana know more of course pic.twitter.com/tC0dcvnJ0V — Milan Lalkovic (@LalkovicMilan10) October 21, 2021

After a rocky few seasons for the player, it looks like he might finally be able to settle at Boston then – and show what he is all about at the club.