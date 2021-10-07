How is Mido getting on ever since leaving Middlesbrough?

It is now well over ten years since Mido left Middlesbrough.

Having joined the club in the summer of 2007 from Tottenham for a reported £6million, after a prolific loan spell at Spurs failed to materialise into a successful permanent one, the striker endured a similarly disappointing run of form at The Riverside Stadium.

The Egyptian scored just seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the North East club.

That saw much of his time after his first season-and-a-half with ‘Boro out on loan elsewhere, turning out for the likes of Wigan, West Ham, Dutch side Ajax and Zamalek in his native Egypt on a temporary basis.

Eventually Mido would leave ‘Boro permanently in January 2011, cutting short his loan spell with Ajax to return to Zamalek on a permanent basis.

However, after an administrative issue prevented Mido from playing for the of that season, the striker made just a handful more appearances before returning to England in the summer of 2012, with a move to Barnsley.

Again though, Mido struggled for game time, and after just one substitute appearance for the Tykes, his departure from Oakwell by mutual consent was announced in January 2013.

That would be the end of Mido’s playing career, with the striker confirming his retirement from playing that June at just 30-years-old.

After hanging up his boots, Mido would move into management. That saw him take charge of Zamalek in January 2014, guiding them to the Egyptian Cup title that season, though he was still replaced that same summer.

Following a spell in charge of Zamalek’s youth team, Mido returned to senior management with another Egyptian side, Ismaily in June 2015, though he would leave the role that December, despite a strong start to life under his management on the pitch.

Mido then returned to Zamalek as their first-team manager in January 2016, but was sacked just a month later after defeat in the Cairo Derby.

His next management job would come in November 2016, when he took over another Egyptian side, Wadi Degla, a role he would hold for around 13 months before leaving in December 2017.

After that, Mido would have to wait a year before returning to management with Saudi side Al Wedha in December 2018, holding the role for three months before departing in March 2019.

Mido’s last job came in the summer of 2019, when he returned to the Egyptian Premier League to take charge of El Makkasa, a role he would hold for just half-a-year, before being sacked after winning just three of his 13 games in charge.