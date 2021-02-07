How is Michu getting on ever since his Swansea City exit?

It’s a good time to be a Swansea City fan, with Steve Cooper building a stylish side that look capable of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Of course, playing in the top-flight is nothing new to this generation of Swans fans, as the Welsh side made a big impact in the past decade, and the highlight undoubtedly came in the 2012/13 campaign under Michael Laudrup.

The Dane’s exciting Swansea side secured a 9th placed finish, and also won the League Cup. Whilst there were several superb players in that team, there’s no denying that Michu was the standout performer.

A bargain £2m signing, which must go down as one of the best signings in the club’s history, the Spaniard was central to everything good about the Swans.

Combining power with skill, he was the perfect link up man in the final third, and Michu scored 22 goals in a magical first season in English football.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented the former Rayo Vallecano man from kicking on. He was restricted to just 17 appearances in his second campaign, and had a short, unsuccessful spell with Napoli on loan.

Despite all of his hard work, Michu just couldn’t get to the fitness levels he needed, and he mutually agreed to leave the club in November 2015.

Following that, the 34-year-old turned out for amateur side UP Langreo, before re-joining his first club Real Oviedo, which are a team that is close to his heart. Unfortunately, more injury issues meant Michu ended his career in 2017, at just 31.

Since then, the once-capped Spanish international bought shares to help keep Oviedo going, and then worked with Langreo as director of football in 2018.

He would leave that position in April 2019 though, with Michu then having another role at Oviedo, this time as technical secretary.

Clearly, Michu has a lot of love for the club that gave him his big chance, but he also still has time for Swansea, as he has spoken about how much he enjoyed his time in Wales, whilst he tweets about the club, even if he only uses his social media occasionally.

Whether he ever returns to Swansea in the future remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that Michu will still be very fondly remembered.