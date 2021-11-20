How is Michal Zyro getting on since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Michal Zyro scored three goals in 14 appearances for Charlton Athletic on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

The Addicks looked destined to fall away from the play-off picture before Lee Bowyer stepped in as caretaker manager and pushed the club back into the top six where they were knocked out by Shrewsbury Town in the semi finals.

Zyro struck up an unlikely strike partnership with Nicky Ajose to varying degrees of success and will be remembered for goals in home wins against Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Since his SE7 adventure Zyro has returned to Poland and is still playing in the top-flight at the age of 29.

The striker endured one more loan spell away from Molineux to Pogon Szczecin for the 2018/19 campaign, scoring just once before returning to his parent club. He was acquired permanently in the summer of 2019 to join up with Korona Kilece but ended up going out on loan again to Stal Mielec for the final period of the 2019/20 season.

A permanent transfer to Piast Gliwice followed in the summer before he joined Jagiellonia Bialystok in August.

Zyro has chipped with two assists in seven Ekstraklasa appearances this season for Jagiellonia, who currently reside in ninth place after 14 matches, eight points off of the European places.

The five-time Poland international did not hit his straps in England on the whole but will be fondly remembered for playing his part in Lee Bowyer’s initial resurgence at Charlton at the back end of 2017/18.