How is Michael Sollbauer getting on ever since leaving Barnsley?

He was one of quite a few German and Austrian players to arrive at Oakwell in the days of Daniel Stendel and Gerhard Struber, but Michael Sollbauer was one of the more impactful signings of the last few years for the Tykes.

Having played at Wolfsberger in his native Austria for the majority of his career, Sollbauer decided to make the move across to England at the age of 29 to follow his former manager Struber to Barnsley.

Sollbauer was a leader at his former club having captained the side for years and he helped guide them into the UEFA Europa League, where he featured against Borussia Monchengladbach and AS Roma in the group stages before securing his move to Yorkshire.

He started in every single match for the Tykes in the 2019-20 season after joining mid-season, and until January 2021 he was also a regular under Valerien Ismael.

In the second half of the season though he would split his time between the pitch and the bench as Toby Sibbick came into contention, and he played no part of the play-off semi-finals against Swansea City.

This summer Sollbauer decided that he wanted to be closer to his family back in Austria and he made the switch to German second tier side Dynamo Dresden – still a long way away from his hometown of Klein Sankt Paul but more importantly how is the defender getting on since his undisclosed fee switch?

Sollbauer has slotted in seamlessly to the Dresden back-line, playing in all nine of their 2. Bundesliga fixtures so far, where they’ve won four, lost four and drawn one.

He’s also somewhat managing to keep his discipline with just two yellow cards to his name so far – according to WhoScored he is averaging 1.8 tackles a game, 2.8 clearances and has a pass success rate of 83.5%.

Things are going quite well for him since he’s left Barnsley although we will only be able to judge his move at the end of the season – however considering it was for personal reasons and not footballing ones it has all worked out anyway regardless of where Dresden finish in the second tier of Germany.