How is Michael Morrison getting on since leaving Reading FC?

After steering Reading to safety in the Championship earlier this year, Paul Ince was appointed as the club’s permanent manager in May.

Ince opted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by engaging in a reasonable amount of transfer activity over the course of the summer window.

As well as securing the services of a host of fresh faces, Reading also parted ways with players who represented the club during the previous campaign.

Michael Morrison decided to turn down the offer of a new contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and briefly became a free-agent before sealing a switch to Portsmouth at the end of July.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Morrison has been getting on since leaving the Royals…

During his time with the Royals, Morrison featured on 113 occasions in all competitions for the club.

A knee injury unfortunately limited the defender’s involvement in what turned out to be his final season with the Championship outfit.

Signed on a one-year deal by Portsmouth, Morrison has made a relatively encouraging start to life at Fratton Park.

The defender made his debut for Pompey in their 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday and went on to help his side keep clean-sheets in their clashes with Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town and Port Vale in August.

An ever-present in the club’s starting eleven, Morrison has featured in all eight of his side’s league fixtures.

As well as making 2.6 clearances per fixture at this level, the defender has also won 3.1 aerial duels per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76.

Morrison’s only notable error this season came during Pompey’s clash with Peterborough United as he was caught in possession by Jonson Clarke-Harris who set up Jack Marriott for the opening goal in this fixture.

A brace from Dane Scarlett spared Morrison’s blushes as Pompey sealed all three points in front of their supporters.

The former Reading man will be looking to help Portsmouth pick up a positive result in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

9 quiz questions about Reading FC’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What was the Select Car Leasing Stadium formerly known as? Bloomfield Road Madejski Stadium Portman Road St. Andrew's