How is Maxime Le Marchand faring right now since his Fulham exit?

Maxime Le Marchand is a player that isn’t exactly fondly remembered by the Fulham faithful at Craven Cottage.

The Frenchman was originally signed by the West London side back in 2018 from Nice and was viewed as a player who could fit in well to the possession based style of play that had been instilled in the squad under the club’s then manager, Slaviša Jokanović.

However the defender’s first season with the Whites proved to be a disaster as they went through three separate managers on their way to being relegated after finishing second bottom of the Premier League, conceding a whopping 81 goals in the process.

As a result of this Le Marchand became a scapegoat to some extent amongst the Fulham fans, with his performances having fallen way below the expectations that the club had when they brought him over from France.

After appearing sparingly for the club over the course of the next few seasons, the centre back was shipped back to the continent on loan to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in February of this year in order to get his game time up.

However after making just 10 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League side, the defender made his return to Craven Cottage over the summer.

It was then over the course of that period that his nightmarish spell with Fulham came to an end as French side Strasbourg parted with an undisclosed fee in order to bring Le Marchand back to his homeland.

The defender has since taken in eight appearances in Ligue 1 and is now seeking to rebuild his reputation after a stint to forget on English shores.