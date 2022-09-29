How is Maxime Biamou getting on since leaving Coventry City?

Coventry City have had a tough season so far, with off-field issues not helping as Mark Robins’ side currently in the relegation zone.

Despite the concern at the moment, it can’t take away from the fact that the boss has done a brilliant job since returning to the Sky Blues, which includes winning two promotions to help the side to the Championship.

Most of the players who played a part in that rise will be fondly remembered – and that includes forward Maxime Biamou.

Whilst he was by no means prolific, the French-born attacker was appreciated for his effort and application after making the step up from Sutton United, who were in the National League at the time.

Biamou would go on to make over 100 appearances for Coventry, which came in the three divisions in the Football League.

Even though he turned out 33 times in the league in the 2020/21 season, that would be the last time the striker would play for the club, as it was announced he was leaving in the summer as his deal expired.

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

In truth, Biamou’s career has stalled significantly since then, with injuries not helping at all.

He agreed a short-term contract with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United but he managed just three appearances before leaving.

Now only 31-years-old, Biamou is currently without a club and it’s unclear at the moment what his next step will be.

No matter what happens though, it’s clear from his social media that the player still has plenty of love for Coventry, going by the tweets he has interacted with and the Instagram pictures he’s shared over the years.

So, he will always have support from that section of the Midlands, who will remember Biamou’s role in helping the club rise back up the leagues.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.