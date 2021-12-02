How is Max Clark faring right now since his Hull City exit?

Max Clark was once a Hull City youth academy graduate that was tipped for big things in the game after making his way through the ranks with the East Riding of Yorkshire side.

The left back quickly established himself at first team level after spending a helpful spell out on loan with Cambridge United in the lower leagues, making a total of 30 appearances during his first stint with the Tigers.

However Clark only impressed on a handful of occasions and when the summer of 2018 rolled around, there was a big opportunity that the defender simply couldn’t refuse to turn down.

Said opportunity came in the form of an offer from Vitesse Arnhem of the Dutch Eredivisie, with the Vites signing Clark on a three year contract that allowed Hull to pocket a good fee of £400,000 in compensation after the deal was completed.

Clark would go on to enjoy a fruitful spell in Dutch football, even taking in appearances on the European stage as the club attempted to qualify for UEFA’s secondary competition, the Europa League.

In the end the full back would go on to make a total of 57 appearances before electing to make his way back to English shores.

As a result of this decision, Clark resigned for Hull once more, this time putting pen to paper on a short term four month contract in February 2021.

It would be a short lived and unhappy spell for the 25-year-old however as he failed to make an appearance for the Tigers and in the end was released by the club at the end of the season as he sought a fresh start once again.

In June of this year, Fleetwood Town took a punt on the defender as he signed a one year deal, with the Highbury Stadium side also having the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

Clark is now back playing regularly and already has 14 games to his name in a red shirt and will now be looking to get back to the type of form that he showed during his last spell in the EFL.

A player who is perhaps yet to achieve his true potential, there is still plenty more to come from the defender over the years to come.