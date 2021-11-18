How is Matt Penney getting on since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Matt Penney swapped Hillsborough for Portman Road this summer to play for a direct rival in the League One promotion race.

The 23-year-old was one of 19 summer signings for Ipswich Town, many of which were very high profile for the level, but has done well to push himself to top of the pecking order for the left back berth. Penney has started 11 of the Tractor Boys’ opening 17 league games and broke his duck for the club in a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham Town in August.

There is a lot of pressure on Paul Cook and the large squad of players to deliver promotion this season given the money invested into the club, and if their form over the last couple of months is anything to go by they will be there or thereabouts come May.

Penney’s deal in Suffolk runs until the end of next season, by which time the club will definitely want to be in the second tier, as he settles in his first permanent destination away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Full backs are particularly important with their attacking licence in Paul Cook’s 4-2-3-1 formation, if Penney can be as effective as the likes of Nathan Byrne and Antonee Robinson were for Cook at Wigan Athletic then he will be back in the Championship in no time.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Penney gets at his boyhood club when Ipswich travel to Hillsborough in late January.