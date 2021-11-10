How is Mats Daehli getting on since leaving Cardiff City?

Mats Moller Daehli’s career has taken an interesting path since he departed the Welsh capital in 2015.

In a year at Cardiff City Daehli managed one goal and three assists in 26 Bluebirds outing before signing for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

After an unsuccessful stay of over three years contracted to Freiburg Daehli left for St Pauli following an initial loan in July 2018.

The versatile forward chipped in with five goals and as many assists in 86 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga side before getting snapped up by Belgian Jupiler League club Genk in January 2020.

The 26-year-old struggled to adapt in Belgium and only contributed one goals in eight appearances for Genk before moving to Nuremberg after an initial loan this summer. Daehli currently has figures of two goals and five assists in 29 outings for the German side as he finds his feet again in the 2. Bundesliga.

It was an intriguing piece of business when the Norwegian arrived from Molde to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Cardiff City. There was one memorable moment in his spell in South Wales, scoring a 95th minute equaliser in an epic 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League as the Bluebirds fell to a 20th placed finish.

Still only 26 it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Daehli and Nuremberg and if the nippy Norwegian, who has 29 caps for his country, can earn a move to a European top-flight again.