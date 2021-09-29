How is Matheus Pereira getting on following his West Brom departure?

West Bromwich Albion’s relegation from the Premier League earlier this year meant that one thing was inevitable – Matheus Pereira was more-than likely going to depart the Baggies.

The Brazilian joined Albion initially in 2019 on loan when they were in the second tier of English football and he was a creative spark, scoring eight times and adding 16 assists to that tally.

And he was able to better that record with the step up to the Premier League, scoring 11 times in the top flight in 33 appearances and it meant a transfer away when they were relegated back to the Championship was pretty much inevitable.

Instead of Pereira joining another English team though, he headed to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after publishing a statement asking West Brom to accept a bid from the club so that he could make a life-changing move – but how is he getting on in the Middle East?

In what can be seen as a vastly inferior league to even the Championship, it’s no surprise to see Pereira be his creative self in his four appearances so far for Al-Hilal.

The 25-year-old has made two substitute appearances and two starts in the Saudi Professional League so far and has already racked up three assists for the club.

He’s set to make his debut in October in the Asian Champions League – a competition the club have won three times – against Iranian outfit Persepolis but there’s no Brazil call-up yet and there may never be until he returns to a big league.

Pereira seems to be enjoying being the star attraction alongside Bafetimbi Gomis with his Twitter account wildly popular in his new country with West Brom fans perhaps still feeling a bit angry over the way he left the club and also the destination, as they would no doubt have liked to see Pereira test himself in a top league or even the Premier League.